John Collins and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-119 loss versus the Grizzlies, Collins totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.

Now let's examine Collins' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.0 13.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA 18.5 20.8 20.9 PR 17.5 19.6 19.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.4



John Collins Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, John Collins has made 5.1 shots per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the league, allowing 106.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA, giving up 23 assists per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 34 16 1 2 3 1 2

