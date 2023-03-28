The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 28, with the Lightning having lost four consecutive games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/5/2023 Hurricanes Lightning 6-0 CAR
11/3/2022 Lightning Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning have conceded 228 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.
  • The Lightning are eighth in the NHL in scoring (250 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 74 29 72 101 84 51 100%
Brayden Point 74 44 38 82 40 47 50.9%
Steven Stamkos 73 30 44 74 51 25 54%
Brandon Hagel 74 27 32 59 42 85 28.8%
Alex Killorn 74 22 33 55 52 37 100%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 185 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 237 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 72 27 41 68 57 38 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 65 33 30 63 53 53 51.6%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 72 13 40 53 47 48 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 65 12 26 38 50 28 -

