How to Watch the Lightning vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Washington Capitals on Thursday, March 30, with the Capitals having lost three consecutive away games.
The Lightning game against the Capitals can be seen on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC, so tune in to take in the action.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/13/2022
|Lightning
|Capitals
|6-3 TB
|11/11/2022
|Capitals
|Lightning
|5-1 WAS
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, allowing 228 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the league (254 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|75
|29
|74
|103
|85
|53
|100%
|Brayden Point
|75
|46
|39
|85
|40
|47
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|74
|31
|46
|77
|51
|25
|53.7%
|Brandon Hagel
|75
|27
|32
|59
|43
|85
|28.8%
|Alex Killorn
|75
|23
|33
|56
|52
|39
|100%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 229 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 235 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|69
|42
|30
|72
|50
|28
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|74
|18
|39
|57
|38
|38
|49.4%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|74
|12
|41
|53
|54
|40
|48.3%
|Conor Sheary
|75
|15
|20
|35
|30
|39
|52.6%
|T.J. Oshie
|57
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|45.8%
