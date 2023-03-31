The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 120-118 win over the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Capela put up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

In this article, we look at Capela's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 12.1 Rebounds 11.5 11.2 11.7 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA 23.5 24.2 24.9 PR 22.5 23.3 23.8



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Nets

Capela is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Capela's Hawks average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 112.8 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Nets allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked third in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 19 6 12 0 0 1 0 12/9/2022 29 15 11 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.