Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves and will face Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 37 of 84 games last season (44.0%) Rosario got at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (15.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 6.0% of his games last season (84 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 25 of 84 games last season (29.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.176
|AVG
|.252
|.225
|OBP
|.297
|.305
|SLG
|.353
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|41/9
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|16 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (53.8%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.5%)
|14 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (28.2%)
|4 (8.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In 28 games last season he put together a 7-10 record and had a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.