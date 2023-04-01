Saturday's game at NRG Stadium has the UConn Huskies (29-8) matching up with the Miami Hurricanes (29-7) at 8:49 PM ET on April 1. Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for UConn, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Miami (FL). The two sides are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +195

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL)'s 18-11-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 19-12-0 and the Hurricanes are 15-17-0. The teams score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +533 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball.

UConn is 10th in the country at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 26.3 its opponents average.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (67th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.9 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Huskies average 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allow 83.2 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (155th in college basketball play).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per outing (236th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc.

Miami (FL) has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

