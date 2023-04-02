The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

  • Riley notched 168 hits and slugged .528.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 38th, his on-base percentage ranked 35th, and he was eighth in the league in slugging.
  • In 64.4% of his 163 games last season, Riley got a hit. He also had 50 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games last year (37 of 163), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley picked up an RBI in 59 out of 163 games last season (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 22 of them (13.5%).
  • He scored a run in 46.0% of his 163 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.2% of those games (15).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 79
.297 AVG .249
.363 OBP .338
.601 SLG .456
45 XBH 34
24 HR 14
49 RBI 44
89/27 K/BB 79/31
1 SB 1
Home Away
82 GP 81
58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%)
24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%)
33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gore makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, July 25, the 24-year-old lefty, came out of the bullpen and went 1 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In 16 games last season he compiled a 4-4 record and had a 4.50 ERA and a 1.471 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.