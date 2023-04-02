A pair of the NBA's top scorers match up when Trae Young (11th, 26.3 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) on April 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Atlanta has a 22-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

The 117.9 points per game the Hawks record are only 4.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (113.5).

Atlanta has a 33-20 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks post 118.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.

Defensively Atlanta has played better in home games this season, allowing 116.6 points per game, compared to 119.2 on the road.

The Hawks are sinking 10.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than they're averaging on the road (10.8, 35.9%).

Hawks Injuries