Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Capela, in his most recent time out, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 132-130 win over the Mavericks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Capela, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 12.1 Rebounds 10.5 11.1 11.5 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA 22.5 24 24.8 PR 21.5 23.1 23.6



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Bulls

Capela has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 7.2% and 9.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.6.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls have given up 43 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the league.

Giving up 26.1 assists per game, the Bulls are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 36 16 12 1 0 2 2 12/11/2022 31 15 14 1 0 1 1

