Michael Harris II -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

  • Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Harris II had a hit 84 times last year in 118 games (71.2%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.3%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 15.3% of his games last season (118 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Harris II picked up an RBI in 45 of 118 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 16 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 50.8% of his 118 games last season, he scored a run (60 times). He had 14 games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 60
.274 AVG .317
.310 OBP .363
.411 SLG .603
16 XBH 33
4 HR 15
21 RBI 43
52/6 K/BB 55/15
11 SB 9
Home Away
56 GP 62
37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%)
11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%)
25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%)
4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Matz gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • In his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP, compiling a 5-3 record.
