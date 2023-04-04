Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)
- Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- Arcia had a base hit in 38 of 72 games last year (52.8%), with at least two hits in 12 of those contests (16.7%).
- In 10 of 72 games last year, he went yard (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Arcia drove in a run in 21 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 22 of 72 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.306
|OBP
|.327
|.376
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|18 (51.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (54.1%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (35.1%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (16.2%)
|11 (31.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (27.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz will start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and threw one scoreless inning when he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Over his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP, compiling a 5-3 record.
