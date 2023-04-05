The Washington Wizards (34-45) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Wizards.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Hawks Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hawks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
  • Atlanta has a 26-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 13th.
  • The 118.1 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.9 more points than the Wizards allow (114.2).
  • Atlanta has a 33-17 record when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this season, scoring 119 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, Atlanta is surrendering 116.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 118.9.
  • In home games, the Hawks are averaging 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.7) than away from home (10.8). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Trae Young Questionable Illness
De'Andre Hunter Questionable Knee

