Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)
- Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Albies reached base via a hit in 45 of 64 games last season (70.3%), including multiple hits in 21.9% of those games (14 of them).
- He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.8% of his 64 games a year ago, Albies picked up an RBI (21 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (14.1%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He crossed the plate in 30 of 64 games last season (46.9%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (six times).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.322
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|26 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|8 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|15 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|14 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
