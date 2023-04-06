The New York Islanders (39-30-9) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Islanders-Lightning game on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/1/2023 Lightning Islanders 5-0 TB
10/22/2022 Lightning Islanders 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning's total of 235 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
  • The Lightning are seventh in the league in scoring (267 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 78 30 76 106 92 57 100%
Brayden Point 78 47 41 88 42 47 50.8%
Steven Stamkos 77 33 47 80 51 26 54%
Alex Killorn 78 25 36 61 54 39 100%
Brandon Hagel 78 28 33 61 45 87 28.8%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have conceded 209 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Islanders' 226 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 30 goals over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 78 32 37 69 39 46 46.5%
Bo Horvat 75 37 28 65 35 38 56.6%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 78 27 22 49 33 23 53.1%
Noah Dobson 74 13 30 43 48 38 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.