On Thursday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Murphy got a hit in 62.2% of his 148 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.0% of them.

He homered in 11.5% of his games in 2022 (17 of 148), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy drove in a run in 39 of 148 games last season (26.4%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

In 38.5% of his 148 games last season, he scored a run (57 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .227 AVG .271 .323 OBP .345 .386 SLG .465 28 XBH 29 7 HR 11 28 RBI 38 58/33 K/BB 66/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 73 GP 75 42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%) 7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)