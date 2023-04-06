Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) after winning five home games in a row. The Suns are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 115 - Nuggets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Nuggets (42-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50.6% of the time, 2.6% more often than the Suns (40-36-3) this year.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (44.3% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (46.8%).
- The Suns have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-14) this season, higher than the .474 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (9-10).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix has been led by its defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by giving up only 111.3 points per game. It ranks 17th in the league in points scored (113.7 per contest).
- The Suns have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 27.3 per game (fourth-best in NBA).
- The Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.5% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).
- Phoenix is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 71.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.5 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 28.9% of the team's buckets).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Denver is 11th in the league offensively (115.9 points scored per game) and eighth on defense (112.5 points conceded).
- The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.9). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.
- Denver attempts 36% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 64% of its shots, with 72.8% of its makes coming from there.
