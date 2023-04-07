The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Murray, in his most recent game, had 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 134-116 win over the Wizards.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 18.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.5 PRA 30.5 31.9 30 PR -- 25.8 23.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Dejounte Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Murray's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.7.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, giving up 110.7 points per game.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking third in the league.

Giving up 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 40 17 5 6 3 1 1 11/12/2022 38 23 8 7 1 0 2 11/10/2022 35 10 3 8 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.