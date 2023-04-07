Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eddie Rosario -- 1-for-1 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 7 at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Padres.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Rosario got a base hit in 37 out of 84 games last season (44.0%), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
- He hit a home run in five games a year ago (out of 84 opportunities, 6.0%), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.176
|AVG
|.252
|.225
|OBP
|.297
|.305
|SLG
|.353
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|41/9
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|16 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (53.8%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.5%)
|14 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (28.2%)
|4 (8.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
