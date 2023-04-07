The Atlanta Hawks (41-39) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -9.5 -

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Out of Atlanta's 80 games with a set total, 45 have hit the over (56.2%).
  • The Hawks are 36-44-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has been the favorite in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Hawks have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs 76ers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 0 0% 118.3 233 117.9 228.6 233.5
76ers 0 0% 114.7 233 110.7 228.6 224.1

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Atlanta owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.450) as it does in road games.
  • The Hawks record 7.6 more points per game (118.3) than the 76ers allow (110.7).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 110.7 points, it is 33-27 against the spread and 39-21 overall.

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Hawks and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 36-44 6-3 45-35
76ers 46-34 1-0 45-35

Hawks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks 76ers
118.3
Points Scored (PG)
 114.7
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
33-27
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-7
39-21
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 30-2
117.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.7
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
23-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 40-18
25-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 42-16

