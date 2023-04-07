On Friday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has a home run and a walk while batting .250.

In six of seven games this year, Albies has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings