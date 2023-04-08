(4-4) will go head to head against the (6-2) at Truist Park on Saturday, April 8 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 2 strikeouts, Michael Wacha will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Padres have +125 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (1-0, 5.06 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (1-0, 6.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Braves have gone 3-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Padres have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

