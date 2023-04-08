From April 6 - 9, Jason Kokrak will hit the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Kokrak at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Jason Kokrak Insights

Kokrak has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kokrak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Kokrak has had an average finish of 55th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 39 -2 283 0 6 0 0 $475,061

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Kokrak's previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 32nd.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kokrak finished 14th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Augusta National Golf Club will play at 7,545 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Kokrak has played in the past year has been 282 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Kokrak's Last Time Out

Kokrak was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.82-stroke average on the 56 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

Kokrak was better than just 11% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.62.

Kokrak failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Kokrak carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.2).

Kokrak's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 9.1.

At that last outing, Kokrak carded a bogey or worse on seven of 56 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Kokrak ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 2.7.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Kokrak underperformed compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Kokrak Odds to Win: +15000

