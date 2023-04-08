Kevin Kisner is ready to take part in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking place from April 6 - 9.

Looking to bet on Kisner at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Kevin Kisner Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kisner has shot under par once, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kisner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kisner finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Kisner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 37 -1 284 0 10 0 1 $850,495

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Kisner has had an average finish of 35th at this tournament in seven appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Kisner last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 44th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this event.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Kisner will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,290 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Kisner's Last Time Out

Kisner shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.22-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was poor, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Kisner shot better than just 23% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Kisner carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Kisner carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Kisner carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last tournament, Kisner had a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Kisner finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Kisner bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

