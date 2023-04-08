Kevin Na is part of the field from April 6 - 9 in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking on a par-72, 7,545-yard course.

Kevin Na Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Na has finished below par seven times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Na has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Na has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Na has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 22 -3 280 0 5 0 1 $679,772

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Na has five top-20 finishes in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

Na has made the cut in eight of his past nine appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Na played this event was in 2022, and he finished 14th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Na will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,320 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Na's Last Time Out

Na shot poorly on the four par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.75 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 28 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 26th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Na was better than 61% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.62.

Na failed to card a birdie on any of the four par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Na recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.2).

Na carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 9.1 on the 28 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last competition, Na had a bogey or worse on eight of 28 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Na ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, less than the field average, 2.7.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Na finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

