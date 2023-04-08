Larry Mize is in 85th place, at +7, after the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Looking to bet on Larry Mize at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Larry Mize Insights

Mize has finished better than par once and posted one round with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Mize has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Mize finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Mize has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 85 7 79 0 1 0 0 $0

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Mize has had an average finish of 60th in his past 12 appearances at this tournament.

In his past 12 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Mize last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 85th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 244 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 13 yards longer than the average course Mize has played in the past year (7,532 yards).

Mize's Last Time Out

Mize finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.55 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Masters Tournament, which placed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Mize was better than only 22% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.73.

Mize did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Mize carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 3.1).

Mize failed to card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The field average was 3.7.

At that most recent outing, Mize's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 9.1).

Mize finished the Masters Tournament registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Mize finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Mize Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Mize's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.