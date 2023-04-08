Mike Weir is part of the field from April 6 - 9 in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking on a par-72, 7,545-yard course.

Looking to bet on Weir at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Mike Weir Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Weir has finished better than par seven times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Weir has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Weir has had an average finish of 49th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Weir has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Weir has had an average finish of 48th in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

In his past 11 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Weir finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 320 yards longer than the average course Weir has played in the past year (7,225 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Weir's Last Time Out

Weir was rather mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 33rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Weir shot better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Weir fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Weir recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

Weir's three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 4.4.

In that most recent tournament, Weir's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Weir finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the six par-5s, but Weir finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Weir Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

