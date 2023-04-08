After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has an OPS of .943, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .543 this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
  • Acuna has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this year, with more than one hit in 50.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Acuna has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (87.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.93 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Padres will look to Wacha (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
