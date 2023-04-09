Austin Riley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
  • He ranks 56th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • This season, Riley has recorded at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Riley has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
