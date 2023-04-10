Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .225 with a home run and two walks.
  • Albies has had a base hit in eight of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ashcraft (1-0) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
