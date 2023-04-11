The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
  • In nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), Riley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Riley has driven in a run in six games this year (54.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • The Reds will look to Cessa (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
