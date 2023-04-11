The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Under (228)
  • The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, sporting an ATS record of 30-48-4, as opposed to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 21.7% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 5 or more (63.6%).
  • When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
  • The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).
  • The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
  • In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

