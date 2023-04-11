The Miami Heat will go up against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-5) 228 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 227.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-5) 228 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-4.5) 226.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).
  • The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.
  • The teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams together surrender 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
  • Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.

