Lightning vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6) bring a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10), who have dropped four in a row, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET.
The Lightning have a 3-7-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 30 goals while giving up 34 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).
Before this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey contest.
Lightning vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a 45-30-6 record overall, with an 8-6-14 record in games that have required overtime.
- In the 20 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-7-4 record (good for 22 points).
- In the 10 games this season the Lightning registered just one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay has lost all 10 games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 59 games (44-10-5, 93 points).
- In the 34 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 19-12-3 record (41 points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 26-13-4 (56 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 18-17-2 to register 38 points.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|8th
|3.4
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|23rd
|16th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|13th
|32
|Shots
|28.1
|29th
|21st
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|10th
|4th
|25.2%
|Power Play %
|21.3%
|15th
|15th
|79.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.9%
|18th
Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
