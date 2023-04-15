The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 8.5)

Nets (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The 76ers' .585 ATS win percentage (48-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .524 mark (43-39-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Philadelphia (9-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Brooklyn (4-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (80%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia has been carried by its defense, as it ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 110.9 points per game. It ranks 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per contest).

The 76ers are dishing out 25.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2022-23.

With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the 76ers are best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by making 12.6 threes per contest.

Philadelphia is attempting 51.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 61.1% of the shots it has taken (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.6 threes per contest, which are 38.9% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

Nets Performance Insights

With 113.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA offensively and eighth on defense.

At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

Brooklyn takes 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

