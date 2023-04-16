Braves vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
The Braves have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+135). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Braves vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-160
|+135
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Atlanta games have gone over the run total six consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.6 runs.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 69.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-4).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-0).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|7-1
|4-1
|7-3
|7-3
|4-1
