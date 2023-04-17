Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Kevin Pillar (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has a walk while batting .211.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in three games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Pillar has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.29 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
