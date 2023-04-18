Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).
- With 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.
- Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
