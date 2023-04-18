The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead. The point total is 229.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 229.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.
  • Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta is 36-46-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 19% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Six of the Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this season.
  • The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

