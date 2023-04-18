How to Watch the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning facing off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 on .
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
|12/20/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|4-1 TOR
|12/3/2022
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
