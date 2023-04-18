The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Maple Leafs are favored (-165) in this matchup with the Lightning (+140).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-165) Lightning (+140) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has not won as the underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning have the league's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +28.

