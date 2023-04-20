Top Player Prop Bets for 76ers vs. Nets NBA Playoffs Game 3 on April 20, 2023
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-111)
|11.5 (-111)
|3.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-133)
- Embiid's 33.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- Embiid has averaged 1.3 fewer rebounds per game (10.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (11.5).
- Embiid has averaged 4.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).
- Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-111)
|5.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-105)
|2.5 (-110)
- Thursday's points prop for James Harden is 19.5. That is 1.5 less than his season average.
- He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Harden's assists average -- 10.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Thursday's over/under (9.5).
- His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Thursday.
Tobias Harris Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-128)
|2.5 (+145)
|1.5 (+105)
- Thursday's over/under for Tobias Harris is 14.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
- Harris averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).
- Harris' assist average -- 2.5 -- is the same as Thursday's over/under.
- Harris averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-118)
|4.5 (-110)
|3.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Bridges on Thursday is 6.4 higher than his season scoring average.
- Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).
- Bridges averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.
- Bridges has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-118)
|7.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-143)
- The 16.5-point total set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Dinwiddie has averaged 6.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Dinwiddie has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
