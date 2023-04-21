How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers Friday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied at 1-1.
Watch along on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN as the Bruins look to take down the Panthers.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
|4/17/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-1 BOS
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|12/19/2022
|Bruins
|Panthers
|7-3 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
