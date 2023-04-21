The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, one more point than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Trae Young 25.5 -105 26.2 Dejounte Murray 20.5 -125 20.5 De'Andre Hunter 14.5 -110 15.4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 12.5 -125 14.0 John Collins 11.5 -130 13.1

