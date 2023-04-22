How to Watch the Jets vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday will see the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied 1-1.
Watch on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM as the Jets and the Golden Knights square off.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Jets vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/20/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
|10/30/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/20/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
