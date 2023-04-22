Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-120) in this game against the Lightning (+100).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-120) Lightning (+100) 6.5

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-11, a 35.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 50.0% chance to win.

Tampa Bay's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 44 of 84 times.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning and their opponents hit the total just once over Tampa Bay's past 10 contests.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 5.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their +28 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

