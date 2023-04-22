After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .083.
  • In four of 15 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.35 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Valdez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.80 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
