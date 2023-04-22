Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Devils as underdogs in this matchup, with +125 moneyline odds against the Rangers (-145).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-145)
|Devils (+125)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 58 times this season, and have finished 35-23 in those games.
- New York is 27-17 (winning 61.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 43 of 84 games this season.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been made an underdog 21 times this season, and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.
- New Jersey has a record of 5-1 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Devils have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New Jersey has played 58 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York hit the over twice.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Rangers are ranked 12th in the league with 273 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 216 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +57.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has gone over the total twice in its past 10 games.
- The Devils total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Their +67 goal differential is third-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.