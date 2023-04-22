Player prop bet options for Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 10.5 (-105) 0.5 (-154)

The 15.5 points prop bet set for Ayton on Saturday is 2.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (18.0).

Ayton's per-game rebound average -- 10.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (10.5).

Ayton's season-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-125) 4.5 (-139) 4.5 (-139) 2.5 (+105)

The 30.5-point over/under for Devin Booker on Saturday is 2.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (27.8).

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 5.5 (+120) 2.5 (+130)

The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Saturday.

Durant has pulled down 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).

Durant has dished out 5.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

Durant, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-128) 7.5 (-120) 9.5 (+105) 1.5 (-149)

Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 7.6 lower than Saturday's prop total.

Westbrook has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).

Westbrook's assist average -- 7.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Saturday's prop bet (9.5).

Westbrook has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

