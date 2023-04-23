The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Hawks beat the Celtics 130-122 on Friday. Trae Young's team-high 32 points led the Hawks to the victory. Jayson Tatum had 29 points for the Celtics.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: Questionable (Back)

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are tallying 119.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks average 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in league), and give up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6 231.5

