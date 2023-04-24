The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche lead 2-1 in the series. The Kraken have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Avalanche (-150).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-150) Kraken (+130) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 41 of their 63 games when favored on the moneyline this season (65.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Colorado has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 45 games this season, and won 19 (42.2%).

Seattle has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 13-10 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +51 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Seattle has gone over the total three times.

Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

